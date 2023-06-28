Arden Trust Co Grows Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

