Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

