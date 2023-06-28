Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

