Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,357,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 213,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,800,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

