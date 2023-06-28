Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

