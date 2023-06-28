H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in H World Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Up 2.4 %

H World Group stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

