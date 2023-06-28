SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

