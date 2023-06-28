Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,047 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
