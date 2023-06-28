Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,047 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

