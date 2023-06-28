Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,210 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,715,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CR opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

