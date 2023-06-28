Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Tower were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

