Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down to $676.97

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $676.97, but opened at $654.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $654.07, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

