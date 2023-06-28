WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up to $35.17

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $36.25. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 33,731 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

