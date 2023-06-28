Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $97.92

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.92, but opened at $94.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $96.75, with a volume of 855,075 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

