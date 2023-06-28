Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.75. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 116,953 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Sharecare Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $618.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sharecare by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sharecare by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sharecare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

