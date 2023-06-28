Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,414,821 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 5.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.