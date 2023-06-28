Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,414,821 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

