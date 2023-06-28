XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.27. XPeng shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 2,124,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

