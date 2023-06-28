IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $38.86

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $39.69. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 6,154,701 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.