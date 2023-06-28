Raymond James Downgrades American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Market Perform

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

