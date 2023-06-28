United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.07. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 302,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,909,000 after acquiring an additional 478,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

