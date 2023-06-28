Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $34.05

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.05, but opened at $32.31. Brinker International shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 188,360 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

Brinker International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,052,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

