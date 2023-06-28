New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.68. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 491,649 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

