Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Up to $33.40

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $34.12. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 18,023 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKST. Bank of America started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

