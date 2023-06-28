Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.08. Acelyrin shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 1,161,013 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

