Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.89. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 255,901 shares trading hands.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

