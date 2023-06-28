Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.24. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 26,699 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 741,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 197,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

