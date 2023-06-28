Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.77. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 291 shares traded.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $809.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

