Analyzing CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Rating) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CXApp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CXApp and JFrog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A JFrog $280.04 million 9.95 -$90.18 million ($0.92) -29.73

Profitability

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog.

This table compares CXApp and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 60.06% 33.53% JFrog -30.82% -10.49% -7.59%

Volatility and Risk

CXApp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CXApp and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 0 0 N/A JFrog 0 2 9 0 2.82

JFrog has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than CXApp.

Summary

CXApp beats JFrog on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

(Get Rating)

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.