SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Survey

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -70.59% -30.83% -26.86% SANUWAVE Health -109.39% N/A -99.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AVITA Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

This table compares AVITA Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $34.42 million 11.51 -$26.67 million ($1.05) -14.91 SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 0.70 -$10.29 million ($0.03) -0.70

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

