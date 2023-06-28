Financial Review: Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and Severn Trent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $44.73 million 6.76 $5.51 million $0.30 42.20 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 40.57

Global Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Severn Trent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.81% 13.08% 1.66% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Water Resources pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Water Resources has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Severn Trent is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Water Resources and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Severn Trent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology; manages and sells land; and offers search services. It also provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense for design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks, as well as services to developers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

