Comparing Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niterra and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niterra N/A N/A N/A $153.23 0.06 Holley $688.41 million 0.64 $73.77 million $0.53 7.08

Profitability

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Niterra. Niterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Niterra and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niterra N/A N/A N/A Holley 9.26% -1.82% -0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Niterra and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niterra 1 0 0 0 1.00 Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56

Holley has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Niterra.

Summary

Holley beats Niterra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niterra

Niterra Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors. It also provides semiconductor packages and substrates, such as IC packages for electronics and smart devices, as well as manufacturing parts for semiconductors; and medical products. In addition, the company offers fine ceramics, including wear-resistant parts, ultrasonic transducers and sensors, products for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, electric equipment products, and other ceramic products. Further, it provides cutting tools comprising ceramic, micro grain carbide, coated carbide, and cubic boron nitride grades, as well as SS and rotational tools. The company sells its spark and glow plugs under the NGK brand; and sensors, semiconductor packages/substrates, cutting tools, oxygen concentrators, and piezoelectric and fine ceramics under the NTK brand. The company was formerly known as NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Niterra Co., Ltd. in April 2023. Niterra Co., Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online platform. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

