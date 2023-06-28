Comparing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sight Sciences and Imagin Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Imagin Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 75.94%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Imagin Medical.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Imagin Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -106.34% -47.71% -36.56% Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and Imagin Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 5.25 -$86.24 million ($1.66) -4.66 Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imagin Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Imagin Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical Inc., a urologic oncology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. It offers the i/Blue Imaging System, which detects bladder cancer with advanced proprietary optics and light sensors; and enCage Coil, a disposable and focal therapy precision ablation device for use in the treatment of prostate cancer. The company is also developing technologies to visualize and treat urologic cancers through minimally invasive surgery, including bladder and prostate cancer. It has a license agreement with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC to develop and commercialize the i/Blue Imaging System. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

