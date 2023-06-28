NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) versus Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Signal and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than NWTN.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federal Signal and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.68 $120.40 million $2.09 30.16 NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.54% 15.06% 8.46% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Signal beats NWTN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

