UTG (UTGN) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.70 billion $1.27 billion 55.95

Profitability

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 9.40% 8.63% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 333 1981 1897 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 220.01%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

