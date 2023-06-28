Reviewing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertex $491.62 million 5.80 -$12.30 million ($0.21) -89.52

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A Vertex -5.91% 12.20% 3.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.2% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FlexiInternational Software and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 2 3 5 0 2.30

Vertex has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

Vertex beats FlexiInternational Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Vertex, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc.

