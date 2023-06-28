VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Critical Contrast

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% Brink’s 2.50% 60.26% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Brink’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.65 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.77 Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.71 $170.60 million $2.45 28.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VerifyMe and Brink’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

VerifyMe presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 232.40%. Brink’s has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.19%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Brink’s.

Summary

Brink’s beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

