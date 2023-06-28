Gibson Capital LLC Has $437,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 412,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $264.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

