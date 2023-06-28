Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,606 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

