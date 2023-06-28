Raymond James & Associates Acquires 347 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 2.1 %

GM stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

