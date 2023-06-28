Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Fair Isaac worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.9 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $775.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.