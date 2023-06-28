Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 813,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $243.72. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

