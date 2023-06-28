AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

