AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 155,931 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,931 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

