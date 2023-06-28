AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,790 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

