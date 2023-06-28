AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

