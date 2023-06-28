AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 159,425 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

