Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $790,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

