Dakota Wealth Management Sells 956 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

