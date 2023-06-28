Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

