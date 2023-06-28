Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

