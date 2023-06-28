AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,754 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

